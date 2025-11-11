Big E Explains Why Dominik Mysterio’s Match With John Cena Was So Significant

John Cena made history in front of his hometown crowd on Monday Night Raw in Boston, capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio in a dramatic showdown that marked his final appearance in the city. With the victory, Cena officially achieved Grand Slam Champion status — a monumental milestone in his storied career.

While the loss ended Dominik’s reign as Intercontinental Champion, former WWE Champion Big E believes the match represented a major turning point for the young star. Speaking on the WWE Raw Recap, Big E praised both competitors and highlighted how much trust WWE placed in Dominik by booking him in such a high-profile match against Cena during his retirement tour.

“I know it’s a losing effort, but I love this for Dom,” Big E said. “We’ve got what, four more weeks of John Cena’s career, and Dominik Mysterio isn’t out there getting squashed. He’s going toe-to-toe with Cena, getting mic time with Cena. Sure, he lost the title, but this was a massive moment for Dom. Maybe ‘passing of the torch’ isn’t the right phrase, but it’s a huge co-sign — a statement that Dom is someone WWE plans to invest in long-term.”

Big E went on to suggest that the match could become a defining moment in Dominik’s rise to the top of WWE.

“He didn’t get the job done, but I love this for Dom,” Big E continued. “I think this will be one of those moments we look back on when Dominik is a world champion — whether that’s in a year or two years. We’ll look back at this night as one of the pivotal points in his ascent to the main event.”

Cena’s emotional win not only solidified his legendary legacy but may have also cemented Dominik Mysterio’s place as one of WWE’s brightest future stars.