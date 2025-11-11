Photo: Lex Luger Shows Off Incredible Progress

Wrestling legend Lex Luger has shared an emotional and inspiring milestone in his long recovery journey — standing on a ladder to trim a Christmas tree for the first time in almost 20 years.

Luger posted the heartwarming photo on social media, proudly celebrating his progress and expressing gratitude to both Diamond Dallas Page and DDP Yoga for their life-changing impact.

“A picture is worth a thousand words!! Trimming our tree. Haven’t been able to do this for almost 2 decades. Thanks to my good friend @RealDDP @DDPYoga. Thank you Jesus!!!” Luger wrote.

The update marks a major step in Luger’s ongoing rehabilitation following the devastating spinal stroke he suffered in October 2007. The incident occurred after a nerve impingement in his neck while on an airplane, leading to severe swelling that left the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion paralyzed from the neck down.

For years, Luger was confined to a wheelchair and at times described his condition as being “close to quadriplegic.” His remarkable progress over the years has been a testament to his resilience, faith, and dedication to recovery.

Through his continued work with Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga program, Luger has regained significant mobility and strength — with his latest milestone representing a new level of independence and balance.

Page has previously shared updates on Luger’s steady progress, and fans have been inspired by the former world champion’s determination to overcome the odds.

Luger’s latest achievement — standing tall on a ladder, decorating his Christmas tree — serves as a powerful symbol of perseverance and hope, nearly two decades after the “Total Package” was told he might never walk again.