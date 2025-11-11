Backstage News On WWE vs. NXT Matches For Saturday Night’s Main Event

During the November 10, 2025 edition of WWE Raw, John Cena made a major announcement — the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 will feature a special WWE vs. NXT exhibition showcase.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the decision to include NXT talent on the premium event was Cena’s idea, stemming from his strong connection with WWE’s developmental brand.

“NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call,” Alvarez reported. “He loved his time at the WWE Performance Center.”

Cena, who recently visited the WWE Performance Center twice over the past month, has been vocal about his admiration for the next generation of WWE Superstars. He shared a heartfelt message about the experience on Twitter/X, highlighting the value of being open to learning — even after two decades in the business.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn,” Cena wrote. “Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business. I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

The WWE vs. NXT concept adds an exciting new layer to Cena’s ongoing farewell tour and his final scheduled appearances. With his influence helping bridge generations, the December 14 Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be a must-see night of inter-brand competition and respect.