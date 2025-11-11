Former WWE Star Predicts Pete Dunne Will Be Triple H’s “Right-Hand Man”

Former WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic.com, where he offered high praise for his former tag team partner Pete Dunne, calling him one of the sharpest minds in the wrestling business today.

Holland reflected on Dunne’s exceptional understanding of match psychology and structure, noting that his creative instincts and deep knowledge of the industry set him apart from many of his peers.

“Pete is probably one of, if not the best minds I’ve ever come across when it comes to wrestling,” Holland said. “How he puts matches together, how he structures things, just his whole outlook on wrestling in general — I think he’s one of the best. I just wish people would listen to him more. I wish he’d have more impact, and I think that will come with his backstage role. I think when people start to realize this kid really knows what he’s talking about, they’ll see it too.”

Holland went on to predict that Dunne’s influence in WWE will only continue to grow, particularly behind the scenes under Triple H’s leadership.

“I think he will end up being Triple H’s right-hand man, and I think Hunter sees him that way,” Holland continued. “He’s going to end up doing big things behind the scenes. If he doesn’t do big things on-screen, behind the scenes I think you’ll see a lot more things that Peter’s had his fingers on.”

Pete Dunne, currently competing under his real name again after WWE phased out the “Butch” persona, has earned widespread respect for his technical in-ring style and creative vision. If Holland’s prediction holds true, Dunne may soon become one of the key creative forces shaping WWE’s future.