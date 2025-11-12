Trick Williams Addresses Whether A WWE Main Roster Call-Up Is Coming Soon

Top WWE NXT star Trick Williams appeared on Going Ringside to discuss various topics, including Lash Legend’s recent call-up to Friday Night SmackDown.

Williams said, “I’m super excited for her. I mean, well-deserved. I mean, everybody knew what she was capable of. And she probably didn’t do everything she wanted to do at NXT but man, she looks like main roster. She looks like [a] mega star, you know what I mean? So, she’s right where she belongs.”

On whether a main roster call-up is coming soon:

“Absolutely. I think it’s inevitable. You know what I mean? But for the time being, I’m where my feet are. And tonight, that’s Ricky Saints. So, since I’m where my feet are, I might leave my foot up his you know what, while I get my title back.”

