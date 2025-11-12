Trish Stratus Names The Most Underrated Wrestler She’s Ever Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared on the Pod Meets World podcast to discuss various topics, including the most underrated wrestler she’s ever worked with.

Stratus said, “Probably Nattie Neidhart. I feel like she’s getting her her flowers now. And — but I mean, almost maybe not. I think if you look at her Instagram like, ‘Damn, this girl’s busy.’ So Nattie has been with this company for so long. Obviously born and bred to be in this business, but she’s elevated and helped so many people. She’s been the reason many people have had their best match. She’s helped, she’s contributed, she’s given back. But she’s never ever — she’s kinda like the bridesmaid always, you know what I mean? And she’s had — you know, she’s been a woman’s champion. She’s had her moments for sure. But even in the last little while, like it’s really cool. Of you go to her Instagram, she kinda was like, ‘I’m gonna go do my own thing.’ And she started creating this new character that was like this badass. Like, one of those underground fighting chicks, because she can, and it was cool. So people are really resonating and I’m waiting for WWE to be like, ‘Oh s**t, that is cool. That’s resonating with people and it’s real and authentic,’ and then bring it to WWE. And I hope they don’t tarnish it by bringing it to like — you know, sometimes they commercialize things and make it too shiny… it’s great to see she’s finally kind of getting out there. But I would say like in the last little while, she hasn’t been the highlight of storylines and things like that.”

On being able to do the same moves she used to:

“So, the crazy thing is, I can. So the first one I got called back was — so just from perspective two, 2006 is when I retired, which was so long ago. And then 2018 was the first time they called me. They’re like, ‘We’re doing an all women’s Royal Rumble and it’s the first ever. And we would love you to come back and be in it. And I was like, ‘Oooh. Ah, well it’s been like 11 — or whatever the math is — 11 years, and I have birthed two children. And I was like, ‘I’m just gonna pull this off, I’m just gonna do very minimal things. I’ll do my greatest hits, I’ll do that one thing that I point. And I practiced those four moves — I did it. Whew, I did it.’ But then I was like, ‘I kind of did it though. And it was kinda like riding a bike, actually. So then I went back, had another match, 2018. And then in 2023, I went back and did a six month run. And my body was like, ‘Yeah, this is fine.’ And then now I like to go back. I love to be like, ‘Let me do something that no one’s seen me do before.’ So now because my body can, I’m trying things that I have never done before. And I’m presenting a whole different repertoire, a whole new moveset nowadays. And it’s been fun to do that actually. ’cause I like shocking people.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)