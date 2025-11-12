WWE Reveals Top-Selling Superstars For 2025 Merchandise Sales

The official WWE Shop website has recently released a list of the superstars with the highest-selling merchandise for 2025.

This list includes notable names such as WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena, AJ Lee, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

The announcement was made in alphabetical order and did not disclose specific sales figures. It highlighted a mix of legends, current headliners, and emerging stars. Cena’s farewell tour has significantly boosted merchandise sales related to his retirement storyline.

Meanwhile, AJ Lee continues to generate strong demand from long-time supporters following her recent return to WWE after a decade away from wrestling.

Punk and Rhodes are also prominently featured, while Ripley’s inclusion is a noteworthy achievement, as her growing influence in the women’s division has driven substantial product sales and fan engagement across markets. Other names mentioned include Alexa Bliss, “Main Event” Jey Uso, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and Penta.