Backstage News On Men’s And Women’s WarGames Matches At WWE Survivor Series

This past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured an exciting announcement regarding the Men’s WarGames Match.

The match will include World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and “Main Event” Jey Uso, who will face off against “The Maverick” Logan Paul and the team known as The Vision, consisting of “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

On the women’s side, the Women’s WarGames Match will showcase Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY, and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

They will take on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane, as well as “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Cody Rhodes was not initially planned to be part of the babyface team. He is stepping in to replace Jacob Fatu, who was originally slated for the match but is currently sidelined with an injury that is rumored to keep him out until early next year.

Reports from Fightful Select indicate that Fatu is dealing with a dental injury, which will likely keep him away from the ring for at least a month.

Meltzer also mentioned that Roman Reigns was originally intended to join the babyface team, but he has yet to be officially confirmed for the WarGames Match. Meltzer predicted that Reigns and Brock Lesnar are likely to appear on next week’s WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden to confirm their participation in the Men’s WarGames Match. Currently, there are four members per team, but WarGames matches are typically 5-on-5.

Meltzer suggested that Jimmy Uso would make sense as the fifth member for the babyface team, but it remains unclear who The Vision will choose to fill their fifth spot.

Regarding the Women’s WarGames Match, Meltzer noted that AJ Lee and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch were both scheduled to serve as captains for their respective teams. However, neither has been officially announced for the match yet. Meltzer indicated that both Lee and Lynch could still be added, but this would need to happen by next week, as the premium live event is fast approaching.

He predicted that an angle will likely develop from Lynch’s scheduled title defense against Maxxine Dupri on RAW next week, potentially setting up her participation in WarGames. As of now, only eight women are confirmed to compete in the Women’s WarGames Match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.