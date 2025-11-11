Backstage News On Andrade El Idolo Walking Out Of Indy Show

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo reportedly walked out of The Crash’s 14th Anniversary Show in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, November 7, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio.

Andrade was advertised as one of the event’s top attractions and participated in a meet-and-greet session, signing autographs for fans before the show began. However, when the time came for his scheduled appearance, Andrade did not compete and left the venue entirely.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the incident, noting that Andrade’s decision appeared to stem from frustration.

“Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs, and then he left,” Meltzer said. “The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only [in the] United States, so he can work in Tijuana [and] Mexico City.”

The reason behind Andrade’s unhappiness remains unclear, though his professional situation has been complicated in recent months.

Andrade is reportedly under a one-year non-compete clause with WWE, limited specifically to the United States. He was allegedly fired “with cause” by the company in September following multiple wellness policy violations.

Despite that, Andrade made a surprise return to AEW on the October 1 episode of Dynamite. However, his comeback was short-lived — he abruptly disappeared from television after WWE sent AEW a legal notice concerning his contract restrictions. It’s also been reported that AEW commentators have been instructed not to mention Andrade on broadcasts since then.

Andrade’s walkout from The Crash event has once again raised questions about his current status and future in professional wrestling, both in the U.S. and internationally.