AEW Worlds End Preview For Tonight (12/27/2025): Chicago, Ill.

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with their final pay-per-view event of 2025.

AEW Worlds End 2025 takes place this evening at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, near Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 27, 2025 pay-per-view:

* Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. Hyan & Maya World – AEW Worlds End Zero Hour match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson – AEW Worlds End Zero Hour match

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Continental Classic semifinal

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic semifinal

* Continental Classic tournament final

* Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

* The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration & Toni Storm – Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

* FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang – Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

* Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Mone & Athena – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

* Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Women’s World Championship

Join us here tonight for live AEW Worlds End results.