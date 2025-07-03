John Cena Clarifies WWE Retirement Plans

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena appeared on ITV’s This Morning to discuss several topics. He discussed his ongoing retirement tour and whether this retirement will truly mark the end of his legendary career, or if, like many others, he may eventually return in the future.

Cena said, “I can understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I’m 48 years old and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away. The company has so many stars. They’re in great hands. The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds like the crazy crowds in the O2 for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE superstars ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December.”

On how he’ll feel when he wrestles his last match:

“I think I’ll be able to tell you how I felt when it’s January and it’s all done. But gosh, I’m looking forward to the to the next appearance and the next one. We’ve got 15 dates left. I had 36 for the whole year, so we’re over halfway there, and the audience has been great. We’ve been making some compelling TV. I’m really excited to see how it ends.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)