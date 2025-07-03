Scarlett’s WWE Contract Reportedly Set To Expire Next Month

According to Fightful Select, Scarlett’s WWE contract is set to expire in August, coinciding with her husband Karrion Kross’s contract expiration. The report notes that Scarlett signed her contract at the same time as Kross in August 2022.

People within WWE anticipate that both will likely stay with the company, given that Kross has been consistently featured on television and participated in the Night of Champions event, along with having new merchandise available. However, there has been no official confirmation of a re-signing at this time.