Mustafa Ali Reveals Vince McMahon Once Mistook Ariya Daivari For Him

TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali spoke with The Wrestling Classic about various topics, including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once mistook Ariya Daivari for him during a backstage encounter.

Ali said, “Before RAW starts, there’s a show called Main Event that gets taped. So I was performing in that show and at the time, I used to do this move called the reverse 450, the 054. It’s like this backwards 450 splash. So I’m in the ring, I did this move, the match is over. As I’m walking towards Gorilla, towards the backstage, Vince (McMahon) typically doesn’t come to Gorilla until RAW starts and RAW starts immediately after the show. So Vince is walking down the hallway to Gorilla and he bumps into Ariya Daivari. Ariya’s wearing a three-piece suit, and Vince goes up to Ari, he goes, ‘Hell of a finish, kid. That was impressive,’ and keeps walking by, and Ariya, just, ‘Thanks, boss!’ And Ariya walks up and then I walk in and walk by and Ariya’s like, ‘Hey, Vince totally thinks that I’m you…’”

