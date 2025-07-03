Former WWE Star Opens Lucha Libre Wrestling School In El Paso

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, now known as Cinta de Oro, has officially opened a new professional wrestling school in El Paso, Texas, focused on teaching students the lucha libre style. The school is based at the local Boys & Girls Club, a place that holds deep personal meaning for Oro.

In a heartfelt a statement, Oro shared:

“I was one of these kids. Opening this school is more than a dream come true. Now it’s my turn to give back—to inspire them, to train them, and to show them that with heart and discipline, anything is possible.”

The school will operate Monday through Thursday, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Club, supporting scholarships and youth development programs.

Cinta de Oro has since continued performing internationally while championing youth initiatives and cultural heritage through lucha libre.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Cinta de Oro’s wrestling school, upcoming training sessions, and community engagement events.