WWE Raw Matches, Segments Announced For 8/18 Show In Philadelphia, PA.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon to make some announcements regarding the lineup for the Monday, August 18, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from Philadelphia, PA.

The lineup for the 8/18 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix now looks as follows:

* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi to speak

* Xavier Woods vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

* Seth Rollins to speak

* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

