Eric Bischoff Shares Advice For Karrion Kross Following WWE Departure

Following the recent news that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have officially parted ways with WWE, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff shared his take on the situation during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

Kross became a free agent on August 10th after contract negotiations with WWE reportedly stalled, immediately making him one of the most talked-about names in wrestling.

Bischoff expressed both disappointment and optimism: “I’ve always liked Karrion Kross as a performer, as a talent, and I also like him as a person… I’m disappointed for Karrion. Obviously, I am for the wrestling fans who obviously had an appetite and wanted to see more of Karrion.”

While praising Kross, Bischoff also cautioned him about speaking publicly on the contract talks, urging him to let his work outside WWE do the talking: “I get a little uncomfortable when I see talent… start talking about contract negotiations publicly. It doesn’t really serve you all that well… If I was Karrion’s agent, I’d just advise him to keep those conversations private and go out and prove why WWE made a mistake. If he stays focused and makes noise outside of WWE, he’ll be back.”

When asked about Kross’ next move, Bischoff predicted that TNA Wrestling could be his next destination: “I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA has got some shit going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing… If I had to bet money, I’d bet we see him in TNA first.”

Fans can hear Bischoff’s full comments below.