Former WWE Star Blasts Bret Hart Over Constant Complaining

Former WWE and WCW star Big Vito has taken aim at WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart following Hart’s recent comments about feeling underappreciated by WWE.

Posting on Twitter/X, Vito delivered a fiery rant directed at “The Hitman,” accusing him of years of negativity and constant complaints.

Vito began by acknowledging Hart’s legacy but expressed frustration with his continued criticisms of the industry. “ENOUGH!!!!! How long can we hear you bitch? That’s all you do now! You were looked up to as a great wrestler, technician. A guy I modeled my wrestling after. I was so proud to wrestle you. Be in the same company as you. But this — YEARS OF JUST COMPLAINING. Years of bitching and moaning. You have every right to be pissed off about things, but it’s time to STOP.”

He went on to reference Hart’s past grievances involving Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, and Vince McMahon, saying fans are tired of hearing the same complaints. “Who else can we complain about? You get paid to appear and you still bitch. Kevin Nash got a seat. I think I just threw up. You have become someone that people can’t stand listening to anymore.”

Vito also brought up Hart’s career-ending injury in 1999, comparing it to the hardships of other wrestlers. “I was there the night you got hit. There have been many whose careers stopped because of injury — some who might have been better than you. Yeah, BETTER. Concussions and broken necks. People losing limbs. People that have died, and you don’t even let them die in peace.”

He closed by telling Hart to step away if he’s unhappy, finishing with a sharp jab at his famous moniker. “You still get paid by WWE and you’re still complaining. How about this — take your ball and go the f@#$ home. The best there was at bitching. The best there ever will be… at bitching. The Don has spoken.”

Hart has yet to respond publicly to Big Vito’s comments.