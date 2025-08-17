John Cena On First Heel Promo Reaction: “I Failed… Sh*t Happens”

At Fan Expo Chicago 2025, John Cena spoke candidly about the fan reactions to his first promo as a heel character earlier this year.

Cena admitted the promo didn’t land the way he had hoped: “I wasn’t upset. No, I failed. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Sh*t happens.”

Despite the setback, Cena emphasized the importance of growth and change throughout his career: “I’ve changed a lot over the years. I’m not the same person I was yesterday.”

Cena recently returned to his trademark babyface persona during the August 1st, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, where he confronted Cody Rhodes ahead of their WWE Championship clash at SummerSlam 2025.