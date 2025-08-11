AAA Triplemania XXXIII Card, How To Watch, Start Time

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s biggest annual show, Triplemanía XXXIII, returns to Arena CDMX in Mexico City this Saturday, August 16, 2025, and this year’s edition is one for the history books.
Taking place during the first year of WWE’s joint ownership of AAA, Triplemanía XXXIII continues the new era of collaboration between the two promotions, bringing together stars from AAA, WWE, and beyond for a blockbuster night of action.
Date, Time & Venue
Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Venue: Arena CDMX, Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico
Capacity: Over 22,000 (expected sell-out crowd)
Start Times:
Mexico (CDMX): 8 PM CST
US Eastern: 9 PM ET
US Pacific: 6 PM PT
UK: 2 AM BST (Sunday, August 17)
How to Watch
Triplemanía will be streaming free worldwide on WWE’s official YouTube channel, with both English and Spanish commentary.
The historic broadcast will feature JBL joining WWE Raw’s lead announcer Corey Graves and lucha libre legend Konnan at the commentary desk, calling the action for this landmark event.
- No subscription required
- Free global access
- Streaming live worldwide
This historic move is part of WWE and AAA’s new partnership, aiming to bring the vibrant world of lucha libre to fans across the globe.
Current Match Card
AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
Mixed Trios Match
The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, Lola Vice
AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight
Los Garza (Berto & Angel) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown
AAA Latin American Championship
El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Triple Threat Match
Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
Special Attraction
Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio
(Card subject to change)
Why Triplemanía XXXIII Is Special
- Cross-promotional dream matches featuring AAA and WWE stars
- A special Hall of Fame moment with Konnan inducted by Rey Mysterio
- Global free streaming to showcase lucha libre to the widest audience ever
- Arena CDMX continues its run as Triplemanía’s home since 2012
