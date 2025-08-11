AAA Triplemania XXXIII Card, How To Watch, Start Time

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s biggest annual show, Triplemanía XXXIII, returns to Arena CDMX in Mexico City this Saturday, August 16, 2025, and this year’s edition is one for the history books.

Taking place during the first year of WWE’s joint ownership of AAA, Triplemanía XXXIII continues the new era of collaboration between the two promotions, bringing together stars from AAA, WWE, and beyond for a blockbuster night of action.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Venue: Arena CDMX, Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico

Capacity: Over 22,000 (expected sell-out crowd)

Start Times:

Mexico (CDMX): 8 PM CST

US Eastern: 9 PM ET

US Pacific: 6 PM PT

UK: 2 AM BST (Sunday, August 17)

How to Watch

Triplemanía will be streaming free worldwide on WWE’s official YouTube channel, with both English and Spanish commentary.

The historic broadcast will feature JBL joining WWE Raw’s lead announcer Corey Graves and lucha libre legend Konnan at the commentary desk, calling the action for this landmark event.

No subscription required

Free global access

Streaming live worldwide

This historic move is part of WWE and AAA’s new partnership, aiming to bring the vibrant world of lucha libre to fans across the globe.

Current Match Card

AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

Mixed Trios Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, Lola Vice

AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight

Los Garza (Berto & Angel) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

AAA Latin American Championship

El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Triple Threat Match

Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

Special Attraction

Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio

(Card subject to change)

Why Triplemanía XXXIII Is Special

Cross-promotional dream matches featuring AAA and WWE stars

A special Hall of Fame moment with Konnan inducted by Rey Mysterio

Global free streaming to showcase lucha libre to the widest audience ever

Arena CDMX continues its run as Triplemanía’s home since 2012

