Michin Pulled From WWE Holiday Tour Due To Shoulder Injury

WWE SmackDown star Michin (Mia Yim) has been removed from the remainder of WWE’s Holiday Tour after suffering a shoulder injury this past week.

The news was first confirmed by Fightful Select, following an Instagram post from Michin that indicated her tour schedule was coming to an early end. While the company has not disclosed the severity of the injury, it was noted that Michin will be replaced in her scheduled matches against Jade Cargill for the remainder of the tour.

The setback comes at an unfortunate time, as Michin had been regularly featured on WWE SmackDown in a developing storyline with the WWE Women’s Champion. The feud began on the November 14 episode of SmackDown, when Cargill dismissed Michin following a victory over B-Fab. Tensions escalated on December 12 when Michin attempted to attack Cargill with a kendo stick, only to be overpowered and dropped with a chokeslam. Their most recent on-screen interaction occurred during a backstage segment on the December 19 episode.

Michin’s WWE journey dates back to 2017, when she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. After an impressive showing in the 2018 tournament — particularly her quarterfinal match — she was offered an NXT contract by Triple H. From 2018 to 2020, she became a staple of the NXT women’s division, contributing to the buildup for the first-ever women’s WarGames match and engaging in a notable rivalry with Dakota Kai.

In 2020, Michin was called up to the main roster as part of the Retribution stable, performing under the ring name Reckoning. Following the group’s disbandment, she was drafted to Raw but remained off television before being released from WWE on November 4, 2021. She later resurfaced in Impact Wrestling, before making her WWE return on November 7, 2022, under the Michin name. Upon her return, she aligned herself with The O.C. — AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson — during their feud with The Judgment Day.

Before entering her current program with Cargill, Michin had been active in singles competition on the blue brand, including recent matches against Chelsea Green.

At this time, WWE has not announced a recovery timetable for Michin’s shoulder injury. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.