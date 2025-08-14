Absent WWE Star Rumored For Surprise Appearance At AAA TripleMania

Since WWE announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, fans have been buzzing about which WWE Superstars might cross over for special appearances.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, one of the top names being discussed for a surprise showing at this weekend’s TripleMania XXXIII is none other than Omos.

Omos, billed as a bona fide special attraction in WWE and featured in high-profile international events, has not been used on WWE television in recent months. That absence may be about to change.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet revealed that Omos’s name has once again surfaced in internal discussions about potential appearances for AAA’s biggest show of the year. “We are told, in a follow-up from news a few weeks ago, we can report that Omos’ name has once again come up in AAA discussions with one source mentioning that he could very well appear this weekend at TripleMania,” WrestleVotes stated.

The report further noted WWE’s intent to expand Omos’s profile beyond its traditional programming, with the belief that a stint in AAA could further cement his status as a global spectacle.

Fans can watch TripleMania XXXIII live and free on AAA’s official YouTube channel this Saturday, August 16, to see if the 7’3” giant makes his shocking AAA debut.