Austin Theory Opens Up About Career Struggles Prior To The Vision

Austin Theory has opened up about a difficult stretch in his career and the mindset shift that led to his resurgence as part of The Vision.

Appearing on the RAW Recap podcast, Theory reflected candidly on the period where he felt he lost direction after experiencing rapid success early in his WWE run.

“When I really kinda sit back, like I didn’t think about it. I went from just, a lot of big moments so quick in my career. And I think I kind of lost myself. I think I did, I got comfortable. And like I said before, waiting for somebody to give me a handout, gimme something because of me feeling like I deserved it. And I feel like my whole life, I’ve worked for everything that I’ve had. At a young age getting to the WWE, accomplishing the things that I’ve done, I just kind of got to a point where — The Vision just takes. And they’re not waiting for anything.”

Theory explained that stepping away and watching from the outside forced him to confront his own role in the downturn, rather than placing blame elsewhere.

“And that’s — you know, when I put myself back at home and I’m watching. It’s like, ‘I can sit here and I can wait. And I can point the finger, and blame whoever I want. But I can point it at myself. Because I know at the end of the day that if there’s anything that I truly want, I can have. But I’ve gotta take it. I’ve gotta put in that effort, and I know exactly what to do.’”

The former United States Champion also acknowledged that he had been holding onto past accolades instead of letting his work speak for itself.

“Being the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, youngest US Champ. Beating John Cena at WrestleMania; walking in the US Champ, walking out the US Champ. I was in a place back then where I just hung onto that stuff so much, you know? And especially the John Cena thing. I don’t know how many times I said his name, and tried to tell everybody that I did this.”

Now, Theory says his mentality has shifted completely, with a renewed focus on action rather than self-promotion.

“But it’s one of those things. Where I’m at now mentally is like, ‘Hey, that guy Austin Theory beat John Cena.’ People should already know that, I shouldn’t have to tell you. And that’s kind of where I’m at now with things. You’re gonna see me accomplish stuff. You’re gonna see me take whatever I want. And I’m not chasing moments anymore; they’re gonna come to me. And when you see that, you’ll know. I don’t have to tell you.”

The comments provide insight into Theory’s evolution and help explain the renewed aggression and confidence he has displayed since aligning himself with The Vision.