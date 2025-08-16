Current Favorites And Betting Odds For AAA TripleMania XXXIII

AAA is set to host its TripleMania XXXIII event on Saturday, August 16, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The latest betting odds have been released for five key matches: the AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, the AAA Latin American Championship Match, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Triple Threat Match, the AAA Tag Team Championship Street Fight, and a Mixed Trios Match.

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is favored to win the AAA Mega Championship Match, aiming to become the new AAA Mega Champion. El Mesias is also favored to retain his AAA Latin American Championship against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

In the Triple Threat Match for the Reina de Reinas Championship, Lady Flammer is favored to retain her title. Meanwhile, Berto and Angel from Legado Del Fantasma are favored to hold onto their AAA Tag Team Championship against Pagano and Psycho Clown.

In the Mixed Trios Match, Judgment Day is favored to defeat Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AAA Mega Championship Fatal 4-way Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) +175 (7/4) vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio -400 (1/4) vs. El Grande Americano +1200 (12/1) vs. LWO’s Dragon Lee +1400 (14/1)

AAA Latin American Championship Match

El Mesias (c) -280 (4/15) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. +200 (2/1)

Reina De Reinas Championship Triple Threat Match

Lady Flammer (c) -300 (1/3) vs. Faby Apache +250 (5/2) vs. Natalya +275 (11/4)

AAA Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto) (c) -140 (5/7) vs. Pagano and Psycho Clown +110 (11/10)

Mixed Trios Match

The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez) -150 (2/3) vs. Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa and Lola Vice +110 (11/10)