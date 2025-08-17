AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results – August 16, 2025

Arena CDMX – Mexico City, Mexico

Attendance: 19,691 (sell-out)

Commentary: Corey Graves, JBL & Konnan

Ring Announcer: Jesús Zúñiga

La Copa Bardahl Cup Match

The action kicked off with the annual La Copa Bardahl Cup, featuring an eclectic mix of legends, stars, and heavy-hitters including La Parka, Aerostar, Mecha Wolf, Otis, Pimpinela Escarlata, Omos, Microman, Octagon Jr, and more. The bout quickly became a showcase of eliminations, with Aerostar sending Laredo Kid packing early before Otis went on a tear, eliminating multiple names with raw power.

Microman stunned the crowd by tossing out Otis, only to be destroyed seconds later by Omos. The giant dominated the field, stacking eliminations and mowing through the competition. La Parka gave the crowd hope with a spirited run, but Omos stood tall in the end, overpowering the icon to capture the 2025 Copa Bardahl.

Winner: Omos

Backstage: Dragon Lee Interview

Chuey Martinez caught up with Dragon Lee, who fired up the Mexico City crowd. Lee said he’s not intimidated by Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, or the clowns. He promised to prove why he’s considered the future of lucha libre by leaving TripleMania as AAA Mega Champion.

At ringside, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE CEO Nick Khan were spotted in attendance.

AAA Latin American Championship

El Mesías (c) w/ Dorian Roldan vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

A heated contest began with Mesías trying to assert dominance early, using headbutts, chops, and DDTs while Roldan created constant distractions. Wagner Jr. weathered the storm and fired back with powerbombs, a dragon screw, and aerial offense, pushing the champion to the brink.

The turning point came when Roldan tried another cheap shot, only for Dr. Wagner Sr. to intervene at ringside, blasting him with a punch that brought the crowd to its feet. With the playing field leveled, Wagner Jr. hit a superplex followed by his signature Wagner Driver to dethrone Mesías and celebrate an emotional championship win with his father.

Winner and New AAA Latin American Champion: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Backstage: The Judgment Day Confrontation

Chuey Martinez interviewed The Judgment Day. Finn Bálor hyped the night as the biggest TripleMania ever thanks to their presence. Dominik Mysterio bragged he’d surpass his father’s legacy by becoming AAA Mega Champion.

Rey Mysterio then appeared, leading to a tense face-off with his son. Dirty Dom mocked Rey, telling him to sit with the fans and watch him achieve what Rey “could never do.”

Six-Person Tag Team Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez w/ Roxanne Perez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa & Lola Vice

This chaotic clash mixed comedy with hard-hitting action. Lola Vice surprised Raquel with agility and striking, while Iguana brought his trademark antics, including using his lizard La Yesca to bite McDonagh. Hamburguesa delighted the crowd with power spots, crushing Judgment Day members with body avalanches.

Things unraveled after puppet shenanigans between Iguana’s La Yesca and Bálor’s “Demonito.” Roxanne Perez tripped Vice from the top rope, setting up Rodriguez to crush her with a big boot and the Tejana Bomb. The Judgment Day secured the victory, but not without plenty of entertainment along the way.

Winners: The Judgment Day

AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight

Los Garza (c) vs. Psycho Clown & Pagano

The tag title match erupted into carnage from the opening bell. Chairs, tables, and barbed wire kendo sticks turned the fight into pure chaos. Los Garza punished their challengers, but Clown and Pagano answered back with wild offense and double-teams.

Bodies flew through tables and steel chairs dented under the impact. Angel Garza drilled Pagano with a pump kick, while Berto nearly scored the win with a springboard attack. The tide turned when Pagano wrapped barbed wire around Berto and launched a dive to the floor, allowing Psycho Clown to hit an Avalanche Spanish Fly through a table for the emphatic pinfall.

Winners and New AAA World Tag Team Champions: Psycho Clown & Pagano

Hall of Fame Induction: Konnan

Rey Mysterio inducted his longtime friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame. A tribute video included shoutouts from PENTA, R-Truth, Norman Smiley, and Road Dogg. Konnan reflected on AAA’s beginnings, his love for lucha libre, and thanked Marisela Peña, Dorian Roldan, Perro Aguayo, Rey Mysterio, and the fans. He also praised the AAA/WWE partnership, jokingly roasting hecklers before closing with heartfelt gratitude.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Triple Threat

Lady Flammer (c) vs. Natalya vs. Faby Apache

The women’s title clash was physical from the start, with Flammer and Apache trading lucha sequences before Natalya imposed her ground game, applying multiple submissions including the Sharpshooter. Apache countered with inventive pins and a Michinoku Driver, while Flammer fought from underneath.

Near the finish, Natalya locked in a double Sharpshooter, only for her opponents to escape and double-team her out of the ring. Apache nearly stole it with a superplex, but Flammer countered with a cradle pin to retain. Post-match, Natalya and Apache brawled, leaving the champion to sneak away still on top.

Winner and Still AAA Reina de Reinas Champion: Lady Flammer

Announcement

AAA confirmed another WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event for September 12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

AAA Mega Championship – Fatal Four Way

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

The main event delivered nonstop insanity. Alliances broke down quickly as Mysterio briefly teamed with Americano before betraying him. Dragon Lee shined with blistering strikes and dives, while Vikingo amazed with gravity-defying offense, including a breathtaking 630 splash.

Chaos reigned outside as Mysterio and Americano powerbombed Vikingo through the announce table, and The Judgment Day clashed with the LWO at ringside. Americano even brought cosplayers to the ring as decoys, but Lee and Vikingo neutralized the antics.

In the closing stretch, Mysterio nearly stole the title after decking opponents with a loaded mask before hitting a Frog Splash. AJ Styles shocked the arena by pulling the referee out, drilling Dom with a Styles Clash. Vikingo capitalized, landing his 630 Splash to score the decisive victory and retain the Mega Championship in front of a roaring Mexico City crowd.

Winner and Still AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

