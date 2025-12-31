Brie Bella Responds To Speculation About WWE Reunion With Nikki Bella

Brie Bella has once again addressed the possibility of a return to WWE, as speculation continues about a potential reunion with her twin sister Nikki Bella on WWE television.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, the former Divas Champion reacted to fans campaigning for her comeback, suggesting that enough noise from the audience could influence what happens next.

“Oh my gosh. Well, keep it up, because if they hear you loud enough, then if you build it, they will come, type of thing,” Brie said. “So hopefully that means that I’ll come. We’ll see.”

During the conversation, Nikki joked that she would ultimately come out on top if her sister returned. Brie quickly responded by pointing out that Nikki still needs her by her side.

Nikki made her in-ring return to WWE earlier this year and has been navigating the women’s division as a solo competitor. Her current run has included several high-profile opportunities, including an unsuccessful challenge against Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series, as well as a loss this week on Monday Night Raw in a triple threat title match.

Brie’s absence has remained a recurring talking point throughout Nikki’s return. Earlier this year, Brie acknowledged that her husband Bryan Danielson working for All Elite Wrestling was a significant obstacle to WWE bringing her back.

Danielson concluded his full-time in-ring career in 2024 and has since transitioned into a commentary role on AEW Dynamite, a shift that could potentially ease the conflict of interest that previously stood in the way of Brie’s WWE return.

For now, Brie’s comeback remains uncertain — but as fan interest continues to grow, the door does not appear to be completely closed.