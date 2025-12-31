LA Knight Expected To Return To WWE TV Soon

LA Knight is expected to return to WWE television in the near future following his recent storyline write-off.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, the popular “Megastar” could reappear as soon as the January 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Knight was written off WWE programming during the December 8 episode of Raw after a brutal angle involving The Vision, the group led by Paul Heyman. The segment saw Knight reignite his issues with the faction before suffering a loss to Logan Paul in the main event. Following the match, Knight was ambushed by The Vision, with the attack ending in Bronson Reed delivering a Tsunami splash onto Knight while he was laid out on top of a car.

The angle sparked immediate backlash online, with some fans accusing WWE of “burying” the former United States Champion. However, Fightful Select reported at the time that there was confusion internally regarding the negative reaction. WWE officials reportedly viewed the segment as a routine storyline development designed to move the narrative forward, not a demotion of Knight’s status.

Sources further indicated that WWE continues to see Knight as one of the company’s top babyfaces and has long been aware of his strong crowd reactions and popularity.

Another rumor that circulated online suggested Knight was being punished for an unscripted moment involving a fan sign reading, “We want LA Knight, not Jey Uso.” That theory was also addressed by Fightful Select, which stated there is “zero heat internally” on Knight related to the incident. One WWE creative source reportedly noted that it would have been a “weird punishment” to book Knight to defeat Jey Uso in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament if there were any real issues with him backstage.

If the report holds true, Knight’s return on the January 5 Raw would align with WWE’s major push heading into the new year and the road to the Royal Rumble.