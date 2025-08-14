Report: WWE Planning Complete AAA Logo Redesign

Following WWE’s recent acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, a new report indicates that one of the first major changes under the new ownership will be a complete redesign of the AAA logo.

According to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, sources within WWE have revealed that the company is strongly considering updating the iconic AAA branding as part of a broader effort to give the promotion a fresh identity within the WWE ecosystem.

“We are told WWE is strongly considering a re-design of the AAA logo, something that better reflects the company’s new identity under the WWE umbrella, while giving it a fresh, modern look,” WrestleVotes stated.

The current AAA logo has been synonymous with Lucha Libre for decades, making any change a significant move that signals the start of a new era for the brand.

While the redesign is reportedly moving forward, fans should not expect to see it unveiled at this weekend’s TripleMania XXXIII.

However, sources note that the updated branding could debut before the end of 2025. “We’re told we shouldn’t expect to see this logo debut at TripleMania this weekend. However, sources say it is absolutely possible we could see it revealed before the end of the year.”

TripleMania XXXIII airs live and free on YouTube this Saturday, August 16.