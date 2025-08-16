Watch AAA Triplemania XXXIII Live – Full Card And Stream

Lucha Libre AAA’s biggest event of the year is here!

Watch Triplemania XXXIII streaming live and free from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

For the first time, the event is streaming worldwide on WWE’s official YouTube channel with both English and Spanish commentary.

AAA Triplemania XXXIII Start Time:

Region / Time Zone Date Local Time Mexico (CDMX) Sat, Aug 16, 2025 8:00 PM CST US Eastern (ET) Sat, Aug 16, 2025 9:00 PM ET US Pacific (PT) Sat, Aug 16, 2025 6:00 PM PT United Kingdom (BST) Sun, Aug 17, 2025 2:00 AM BST

Watch AAA Triplemania XXXIII Live

Watch the live stream below:

Final Match Card

AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

Mixed Trios Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, Lola Vice

AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight

Los Garza (Berto & Angel) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

AAA Latin American Championship

El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Triple Threat Match

Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

Special Attraction

Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio

Copa Bardahl Match

In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.

(Card subject to change)

PWMania.com will have full results, coverage, and updates all weekend from Triplemanía XXXIII.