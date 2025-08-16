Watch AAA Triplemania XXXIII Live – Full Card And Stream

Lucha Libre AAA’s biggest event of the year is here!
Watch Triplemania XXXIII streaming live and free from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
For the first time, the event is streaming worldwide on WWE’s official YouTube channel with both English and Spanish commentary.
AAA Triplemania XXXIII Start Time:
|Region / Time Zone
|Date
|Local Time
|Mexico (CDMX)
|Sat, Aug 16, 2025
|8:00 PM CST
|US Eastern (ET)
|Sat, Aug 16, 2025
|9:00 PM ET
|US Pacific (PT)
|Sat, Aug 16, 2025
|6:00 PM PT
|United Kingdom (BST)
|Sun, Aug 17, 2025
|2:00 AM BST
Speaking of AAA, according to reports, WWE is planning a complete redesign of the AAA logo.
Spoiler: An absent WWE star is also rumored to be making a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania.
Watch AAA Triplemania XXXIII Live
Watch the live stream below:
Final Match Card
AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
Mixed Trios Match
The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, Lola Vice
AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight
Los Garza (Berto & Angel) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown
AAA Latin American Championship
El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
AAA Reina de Reinas Championship – Triple Threat Match
Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
Special Attraction
Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio
Copa Bardahl Match
In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.
(Card subject to change)
Check out the current favorites and latest betting odds for AAA TripleMania XXXIII to see who’s most likely to walk out victorious.
PWMania.com will have full results, coverage, and updates all weekend from Triplemanía XXXIII.