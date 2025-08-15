WWE SmackDown Results – August 15, 2025

WWE returns to “Beantown” tonight.

As the road to WWE Clash In Paris on August 31 continues, WWE rolls into the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this evening, with this week’s live episode of WWE SmackDown airing at 8/7c on the USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix for international viewers.

On tap for tonight’s show is Drew McIntyre explaining his attack of Cody Rhodes, multiple King of the Hill crossovers, DIY vs. The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, as well as The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 15, 2025.

Solo Sikoa & The MFT’s Kick Off This Week’s Show

Tessitore reminds us that WWE fans always know to ‘expect the unexpected,’ and then we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s theme song. Out he comes accompanied by The MFT’s. They all settle inside the squared circle and Sikoa begins on the mic.

Sikoa says they run SmackDown and to anyone who doesn’t like it, too bad. The fans chant “Solo sucks” and he says last week, Sami Zayn showed up on SmackDown but they showed up on Raw and they stomped his ass out. He tells Zayn that he is stomped out, Jimmy Uso, stomped out and Jacob Fatu is stomped out. Sami Zayn’s music hits.

Zayn gets a big pop as he makes his way out and comes to the ring. The fans chant “Sami” and Zayn tells Solo to take it down a notch. He says he is out there to talk and asks them if they can talk, Solo tells him they can. Solo tells the MFT’s to leave the ring and it’s just him and Zayn in the ring.

Zayn tells him that all he has been talking about is being Champion. And had he beaten Rusev on Raw, he might have challenged for the title at Clash in Paris. Zayn says he was furious but he also felt liberated. He says he has been talking so much about being World Champion.

He says he talked so much like it had to be now that it stopped him from accomplishing anything else. But now he is back to doing other things that he set out to do and he thanks Solo for that. Solo looks confused and Zayn tells him that there are other things that he hasn’t done yet.

A fun fact is besides the World title, there is one other title that he has never held in the WWE. And that is the United States Championship. Solo tells him that he won’t hold it anytime soon, he tells Zayn that he is on Raw, not SmackDown.

He tells him to get off his show, he doesn’t want to see him again. Zayn tells Solo that as of tonight, he is officially on SmackDown. The fans cheer and Zayn tells Solo that Solo took something away from him and he is going to take something away from him.

Solo throws the microphone and goes for a right hand but Zayn with a right hand. In come the MFT’s who begin attacking Zayn in the ring. Jimmy’s music hits and out he comes but the MFT’s begin beating on him too. Jacob Fatu’s music hits and out he comes.

He gets in the ring and takes Solo down. Fatu with a super kick onto Tala Tonga as Zayn and Jimmy clothesline Tala to the outside of the ring. Out comes Nick Aldis and he welcomes Sami Zayn to SmackDown. He makes a six man tag team match for tonight. That wraps up the eventful opener.

Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

Once the opener wraps up, the show shifts gears and heads backstage, where we see Byron Saxton standing by with his guests at this time, Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. Green laughs and she tells him that she broke up a silly birthday celebration last week and she took a birthday cake to the face.

Piper Niven says it was disgusting and no one messes with their Canadian hero and gets away with it. On that note, they walk off. We return back inside the TD Garden where the not-friends-duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair make their way out for tonight’s opening match.

As they settle inside the squared circle, where Bliss will be in one-on-one action against Niven, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Piper Niven in the ring now, with The Secret Hervice at ringside.

From there, we hear the bell sound to get this one officially off-and-running. Niven with a shoulder tackle on Bliss. Niven points to the Lilly doll as Green and Fyre walk towards it but Flair gets in their way. That distracts Niven but Bliss with a kick from behind.

She jumps on Niven’s back but Niven slams her onto the mat. Niven throws her to the ropes and she lands a Bossman slam. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this opening one-on-one women’s contest continues.

When the show returns, we see Alexa with a senton onto Niven followed by the Natural Selection. She goes for the cover but Niven kicks out. Bliss grabs Niven but Niven with a headbut. Bliss down in the corner and Niven with a cannonball. Niven climbs the second rope and goes for a splash but Bliss moves out of the way.

Bliss with a DDT and she climbs the top rope. Chelsea gets on the ring apron and Flair trips her up. Fyre gets on the ring apron and Bliss with a right hand. Bliss gets down onto the mat, Niven goes for a splash in the corner, Bliss moves out of the way as Bliss rolls her up and gets the pin.

After the match, Fyre gets in the ring after the match and hits Bliss with a right hand. In comes Flair and who takes her down and Green gets in the ring. Flair throws her to the outside and Niven with a right hand onto Flair. She lands a senton on Flair.

She then throws her to the outside. Chelsea throws Flair into the ring post and into the timekeeper’s area. They triple team Bliss in the ring with Niven landing a splash on Bliss. The Secret Hervice stand over them to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Tiffany Stratton Ready For Nia Jax & Jade Cargill

Backstage, we see WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill bickering with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis also in the room. In comes Nia Jax, who taunts them both. Stratton tells Jax if she’s got to prove to her again that she’s better before she proves it to Cargill for good, then so be it. Off she goes.

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. FrAxiom

Inside the TD Garden again, we hear the familiar sounds of The Miz’s theme song. Out he comes to the top of the entrance stage. He stops, his music dies down and the entrance tune for his partner hits. Out comes Carmelo Hayes. The ‘Melo Don’t Miz’ duo make their way to the ring together.

Miz and Hayes settle inside the squared circle for scheduled tag-team action against the FrAxiom duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. But first, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see FrAxiom in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. The Miz and Axiom kick things off for their respective teams. All four look up in the crowd and we see Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks in the crowd.

Seconds later, we cut to Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks, who is also in the crowd. Both men exchange reversals and Axiom goes for an arm bar. Frazer is tagged in and he goes for a kick but Hayes is tagged in. Frazer with a hip toss followed by an arm bar.

Frazer goes for a kick, Hayes catches him but Frazer with a kick to the side of the head. Axiom is tagged in and they double team Hayes. Miz gets in the ring and they double team him. Miz and Hayes to the outside and Fraxiom with a suicide dive.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this tag-team tilt continues. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, with Melo Don’t Miz starting to fight back into competitive form, before ultimately taking over on offense.

Hayes goes for a right hand on Frazer on the ring apron but Frazer ducks and Axiom with a kick to the face. Frazer and Miz are tagged in. Frazer with a chop to the chest followed by a slingblade. A standing shooting star and he goes for the cover but Miz kicks out.

Frazer climbs the top rope and goes for the Phoenix Splash but Miz moves out of the way, Frazer lands on his feet and Miz with a big knee. Hayes is tagged in and Frazer with a kick to the face onto both men. Hayes goes for the springboard but Frazer jumps on the second rope and he lands a springboard Spanish Fly.

He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Axiom is tagged in but Hayes with an elbow to the face. Hayes climbs the top rope, Axiom with a kick. Frazer is tagged in. Axiom with a Spanish Fly off the top rope and Frazer with a Phoenix Splash. He goes for the cover but in comes Miz who jumps off Frazer and lands a DDT onto Axiom.

Frazer gets Hayes on the top rope, Axiom is tagged in and both men are on the second rope. Miz on the ring apron and he DDT’s Axiom on the ring apron. Frazer goes for a superplex but Hayes reverses it into a cutter. Hayes gets to his feet and the fans cheer.

Hayes on the top rope, Miz tags himself in and the fans boo. Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. As Miz celebrates the victory, Hayes looks unhappy on the top rope. Miz hugs him but Hayes is still unhappy.

Winners: The Miz and Carmelo Hayes

Drew McIntyre Explains Attack Of Cody Rhodes

We see an extended video package looking back at Drew McIntyre’s violent attack of Cody Rhodes that took place in the closing moments of last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Tessitore and Barrett mention that “The Scottish Psychopath” will explain his actions when we return.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break.