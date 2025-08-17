Video: Rey Mysterio Inducts Konnan Into AAA Hall Of Fame At TripleMania XXXIII

Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII event featured WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio inducting Lucha libre legend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame.

During his speech, Mysterio recalled various partners he has had throughout his wrestling career, mentioning Eddie Guerrero and Sin Cara, before spotlighting Konnan.

This induction follows Konnan’s earlier induction of Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, while Mysterio himself was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Konnan served as an announcer for the event, and he stepped away from the booth to express his gratitude to fans, friends, and family, noting that he entered the wrestling world shortly after meeting Mysterio.