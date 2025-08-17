Bianca Belair Opens Up About Her Injury And Needing A Break

WWE star Bianca Belair spoke with SHAK Wrestling about several topics, including her frustration with the finger injury she sustained at WrestleMania 41 and how she has been spending her downtime.

Belair said, “It’s been very challenging just because I wasn’t even anticipating how difficult and long this process was going to be when I broke my finger. I’ve broken fingers before playing basketball, but the way that I broke it, trying to figure out if it required surgery …

She continued, “I’ve learned so much about fingers and they’re complicated. I really did feel like I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years just non-stop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows, appearances. I mean, I think at one year I had over 300 appearances and we have 365 days in the year.

Belair added, “I feel like mentally I did need this break.”

