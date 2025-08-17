Transcript Of Triple H’s Backstage Speech To Talent At AAA TripleMania XXXIII

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gave a speech to talent backstage at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night prior to the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event.

While standing beside WWE President Nick Khan and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels, the WWE CCO stated the following:

“I want to make sure everyone understands that we’re not here to change this. We’re not here to take this over. We’re not here to make it something different. We’re here to do this with you, to enhance what you do, and make it grow beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. Let’s take on this tonight and build on it from here. All you guys have been doing it now, we’re going to do it together so let’s turn this into the biggest thing we can possibly think of, let’s dream big and go to work to make this everything we want it to be.”