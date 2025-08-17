Mandy Rose Reveals She Had To Clean WWE Rings Due To “Herpes Outbreak”

On a recent episode of their podcast, former WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and her husband Tino Sabbatelli opened up about the challenges they faced while working in WWE’s NXT developmental system.

Sabbatelli, a former NFL player, recalled how some talent viewed him as an outsider. “You [Tino] were put in a position where other talent maybe didn’t like you—like, ‘Who’s this guy from the NFL coming here to steal my spot?’” Rose explained. “I was your friend. We became friends. I watched this good-looking stud put up lights, and then he saw your first cockroach and you were like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Rose also revealed that during her time in NXT, there were times when talent had to clean the rings themselves—most notably during what she described as a health scare. “We had to clean the rings in NXT ’cause there was like a herpes outbreak, guys. I don’t even know if everyone knows that one,” Rose claimed.

Despite the struggles, Rose acknowledged that the system was designed to test talent and humble them as they worked their way up the ranks. “This is the beautiful thing, too. I get why they do this for most people, because there’s always a bottom. You always have to work your way up. But things have changed a lot in WWE.”

She added that her own journey came with unique challenges after joining the cast of Total Divas early in her career, which gave her visibility outside of WWE. “I got thrown into Total Divas, I had a following, I did some sponsored things early on—and people didn’t like that. They just saw me differently. Times have changed, of course, but it was a great humbling experience. And like you always say—you have to stay humble, because you don’t know what the end result is going to be.”

