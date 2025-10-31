Seth Rollins Reveals He’ll Be Out Of Action For Six Months

Seth Rollins has officially confirmed that he will be out of action for several months after undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury sustained earlier this month.

Rollins suffered the injury during his World Heavyweight Championship defense at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, forcing him to vacate the title days later.

Appearing on the Halloween edition of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Rollins appeared with his arm in a sling — but that didn’t stop him from delivering his trademark mix of sarcasm and passion.

“I wish I could rip this thing off,” Rollins joked. “But I’m out, guy. I’m out of action for six months. My World Championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It’s awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, guys.”

Rollins’ comments confirm that he’s expected to miss approximately six months of in-ring action, meaning a potential return around April 2026, just in time for WrestleMania 42 season.

The injury derailed plans for Rollins to defend the title against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, where Punk will now face Jey Uso for the vacant championship. Uso earned his spot in the match after winning a battle royal on the October 20 episode of Raw.

Before being written off television, Rollins was attacked by his former allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in a storyline betrayal orchestrated by Paul Heyman — setting the stage for major revenge when he eventually returns.

A lifelong Chicago Bears fan, Rollins is a regular guest on Good Morning Football and appeared on the October 31 episode wearing a bear costume and a Steve “Mongo” McMichael jersey.