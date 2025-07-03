John Cena Names Wrestling’s Greatest Trash Talkers

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently spoke with Complex, where he reflected on some of the best trash talkers in wrestling history.

When asked to name his all-time greats, Cena responded:

“That’s a tough one. Some pioneers, again. Roddy Piper comes into play. You can’t ignore Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, nor Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk.”

Cena is no stranger to verbal warfare himself, having built a career on sharp promos and mic dominance throughout his two-decade run in WWE.

You can check out Cena’s full comments in the interview clip below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE news, interviews, and updates on John Cena’s title reign.