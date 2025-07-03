Randy Orton Praises Triple H For Creating Family-Friendly WWE Culture

WWE veteran and 14-time world champion Randy Orton has nothing but praise for the company’s current leadership—specifically Paul “Triple H” Levesque—for fostering a more balanced and family-oriented work culture behind the scenes.

Appearing on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Orton reflected on the positive changes under Triple H’s guidance, including a shift in priorities that places greater importance on performers’ personal lives.

“I was just talking to Hunter yesterday… he wasn’t at TV one week. And I… where is he? He was at Murphy’s softball game. It was the national championships,” Orton revealed. “Just knowing that in the past that never would have happened, and knowing that now it’s okay… he’s leading by example.”

Orton emphasized that this cultural shift empowers WWE Superstars to request time off for important family milestones without fear of consequences. “There’s no question in my mind that if I say ‘Hunter… I’ve got this thing, and it’s very important to me and my family and my kids,’ there’s no question in my mind that they’ll say ‘Done.’ Like that is huge. That’s everything.”

He also credited Triple H as the most influential mentor in his career. “Your husband was probably the number one mentor,” Orton told McMahon. “Not because he’s in the room, and I’ll put him over like till the day I die, as far as like, seeing something in me early on that I didn’t see in myself, and then putting up with me as I started to kind of get the big head at a very young age.”

Orton continues to compete at a high level on WWE programming and has recently expressed gratitude for his current run, particularly after overcoming career-threatening back injuries in 2022.