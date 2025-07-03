JBL Confirms Long-Rumored Backstage Issues Between Former WWE Stars

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has confirmed a long-standing rumor that two of WWE’s top female stars from the Ruthless Aggression era, Sharmell and Melina, had legitimate backstage heat during their time with the company.

Speaking during a recent Q&A session on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL was asked directly whether he had ever broken up a fight between the two. While he couldn’t recall stepping in to stop a physical altercation, he confirmed the tension was very real.

“They had heat. They had real heat,” JBL admitted. “But I don’t remember that [a fight]. I don’t remember if they were ever separated. At one point, there was real heat, real heat between those two and several other things.”

Both women were heavily featured on WWE programming in the mid-2000s. Sharmell worked as Queen Sharmell alongside her husband, King Booker, while Melina was a standout performer in MNM, going on to become a multi-time WWE Women’s and Divas Champion.

JBL clarified that although he may have been present during some of the incidents, he couldn’t definitively say if he had physically broken up a fight.

“Yes, I don’t think I broke it up,” JBL explained. “Now I may have separated them. I do remember times where there was some confrontations, and I was there, so I could have been the one that stepped in between. That part certainly could be true. Maybe it’s not a fight, maybe it’s more of a confrontation.”

Sharmell was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and continues to appear occasionally alongside Booker T. Melina has also made sporadic WWE appearances in recent years, including a surprise return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.