Jelly Roll’s Upcoming WWE Appearance Could Lead To SummerSlam Involvement

Grammy-winning music star Jelly Roll is set to appear on the July 11th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and according to a new report, it may mark the beginning of a larger run with the company.

The report, originally shared by WrestleVotes, indicates that “several within WWE expect Jelly Roll’s upcoming appearance on SmackDown (7/11) to be the start of something more.” The outlet added that there’s “anticipation the music superstar will make additional appearances in the near future.”

A notable detail from the report adds further fuel to speculation: “While currently touring, Jelly Roll is off the first weekend of August.” That window conveniently aligns with WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for Saturday, August 2, suggesting he could appear — or even compete — at the blockbuster premium live event.

According to sources, several within WWE expect Jelly Roll’s upcoming appearance on SmackDown (7/11) to be the start of something more. There’s anticipation the music superstar will make additional appearances in the near future. Worth noting: while currently touring, Jelly Roll… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 3, 2025

Jelly Roll is no stranger to the WWE Universe. A lifelong fan of professional wrestling, the chart-topping artist has made multiple appearances on WWE programming, including a memorable moment at SummerSlam 2024, where he delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory. In past interviews, Jelly Roll has expressed a strong interest in doing more in WWE — including in-ring action — once he felt physically ready.

Having recently completed a widely publicized weight loss transformation, the timing may be ideal for the country-rap star to transition from celebrity guest to active performer.

Jelly Roll’s appearance is currently set for Friday Night SmackDown on July 11, airing live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.