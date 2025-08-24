WWE Star Reacts To Raja Jackson’s Attack, LAPD Investigating, KnokX Pro Statement

The fallout continues after a disturbing incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Saturday night involving Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

During the show, Raja entered the ring and attacked independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith in what began as a planned spot but quickly escalated into a real act of violence. Footage from the event shows Raja lifting Stu and slamming him hard to the mat before unleashing a barrage of punches, continuing even after Stu appeared to be unconscious. Officials and wrestlers rushed the ring to stop the assault, and Stu was later transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to TMZ, the LAPD responded to the scene and filed a report. The case is now under review, with potential charges including felony assault or even attempted murder reportedly on the table, though it is unclear if charges will ultimately be filed.

Several wrestlers attempted to intervene during the attack, including Douglas Malo, who stated that Raja even tried to take him down as he pulled him off Stu. Malo described the assault as “tragic” and “barbaric,” noting that families and children — including his own mother — were in attendance.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy released an official statement condemning Raja’s actions and confirming that his role in the match had been scripted — but that the prolonged violence was not part of the plan.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Raja’s father, MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, addressed the incident the following morning, apologizing on behalf of his son and confirming that Stu is “awake and stable.” Rampage said, “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business being involved in something like this. I do not condone his actions at all.”

WWE Superstar Rusev (Miro) also issued a statement in support of Stu, with whom he has trained for over 15 years. “I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out.”

As of now, no further update has been provided on Raja Jackson’s legal status. Syko Stu is said to be recovering, though the full extent of his injuries remains unclear.