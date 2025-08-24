Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja Involved In Disturbing Attack At Indy Event, Rampage Reacts

A shocking incident took place at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Friday night, when Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, violently attacked independent wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a live-streamed show on Kick.

In disturbing footage that quickly went viral, Raja hoisted Smith over his head before slamming him hard onto the mat. He then mounted Smith and delivered a series of heavy punches while his opponent appeared to be unconscious, forcing several wrestlers to rush into the ring to pull him away.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later reported that while a confrontation between the two was planned, the brutal execution was not. “Based on what I’ve heard, the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned. However, Raja Jackson knocked the person out – ring name Syko Stu – and followed up with a lot of heavy punches… which were not planned,” Sapp wrote. Smith was reportedly rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer called it “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring.”

In response to the controversy, former UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has addressed the controversy surrounding his son Raja. Jackson responded on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that Smith was “awake and stable” but condemning his son’s actions:

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the wellbeing of Mr. Smith.”

Rampage clarified that the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation between Raja and Smith, which was supposed to be resolved in the ring as part of the show. “It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong,” he wrote.

He closed his statement by apologizing on behalf of his son and to Kick, the streaming platform hosting the event:

“I apologise on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

As of this writing, no further update has been provided on Smith’s condition.