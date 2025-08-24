AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place today from the O2 Arena in London, England, starting with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show at 11:30am EST. / 8:30am PST. across AEW’s digital and social media outlets, leading into the pay-per-view main card kicking off at 1/12c, streaming live via Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube and other platforms.

Scheduled for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. MJF, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate vs. FTR vs. Brodido, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Athena, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. TBA, IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Lights out steel cage match with Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Death Riders, Gabe Kidd & Young Bucks, AEW Trios Champions The Opps vs. Clark Connors, Robbie X, Drilla Moloney, Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata, Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado, as well as Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed.

Featured below are complete AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results from Sunday, August 24, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11:30am – 8pm EST.

AEW X NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR: LONDON RESULTS – AUGUST 24, 2025

And the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is officially off-and-running with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and filling in for Bryan Danielson, who isn’t there yet, Madison Rayne. They introduce themselves and then run down the lineup for the show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

They continue to run down the lineup, stopping to show a video package or two, before sending things down to ringside, where Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni welcome us to the first match on the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. Out comes the Cru duo of Lio Rush and Action Andretti.

Don Callis comes out next. Fans loudly chant “F**k Don Callis!” for several seconds as he slowly makes his way down the ring by himself. Out next comes Cru’s partners from The Don Callis Family, Josh Alexander and Hechicero. Callis cuts off the ring announcer to personally introduce Hechicero.

Coming out with Hechicero are Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Fire pyro explodes out of the steel cage hanging above the ring, eliciting gasps from the crowd and reactions from the commentators. The first team is in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

Out come their opponents, with IWGP Junior Light Heavyweight Champion El Desperado coming out first. He stops and the music changes to bring out Paragon duo Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Finally, out last is their partner, Yuya Uemura. They foursome head to the ring and it’s time to get going.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the first match of the 13 bouts advertised for today’s special event. Alexander and Uemura kick things off for their respective teams. After about ten minutes of great, fast-paced back-and-forth action, we get to the finish.

Taking home the victory in the first match of the show is the team of Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado. After the match, we see The Don Callis Family hit the ring for an attack. Tomohiro Ishii ends up running out to a huge pop to make the save.

Winners: Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed

After a quick check-in with the pre-show panel, which still doesn’t include Bryan Danielson despite being advertised, we head back down to ringside. Ricochet’s theme hits and out he comes with The Gates of Agony to a ton of heat from the London crowd.

The first team settles in the ring and the music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Michael Oku’s entrance tune plays and out comes the RevPro standout performer to an enormous reaction from the fans in attendance. He stops and waits for his teammates.

On that note, his music dies down and the theme for his partners, JetSpeed duo Kevin “The Jet” Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, begins playing. The three embrace and then begin making their way down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this trios pre-show bout. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Ricochet and Oku. Ricochet disrespects Oku, who shoves him back to get things going. Oku begins taking the early offensive lead.

The Gates of Agony hit the ring and attack him from behind, before knocking the JetSpeed duo off of the ring apron. They continue to brawl with them at ringside, as Ricochet takes over on offense in the ring. The three stop and pose while seated on the ring apron.

That ends up backfiring, as while they are posing, Knight and Bailey hit dropkicks to take out The Gates of Agony. They are then joined by Oku for a triple-smack to the bald head of Ricochet. The crowd loved that. Back to the action, Oku knocks Ricochet out of the ring.

He does a running half-circle to build up momentum before planning for a leaping dive over the ropes onto Ricochet. Instead, as he finishes his half-circle, he is pounced by Toa Liona, knocking him over the top-rope, where he very nearly had a disastrous landing.

Oku avoided a scary situation and returned to the ring, where Ricochet goes for the cover, only for Oku to kick out at the count of two. Toa tags in and picks up where Ricochet left off, taking it to Oku. After knocking him down, he stops to taunt the crowd.

After some more back-and-forth action, Oku begins taking over and going on an impressive offensive run. Just as it seemed Oku was primed to get the victory for his team, the rug gets pulled out from under him, as Ricochet blasts him and steals the win for his team instead.

Winners: Ricochet & Gates Of Agony

All Star 8-Woman Tag

Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata

Following a brief Lexy Nair backstage interview with Don Callis, we return inside the arena where Megan Bayne makes her way out. Next out are her partners for this scheduled All Star 8-Woman Tag bout, the trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla, collectively known as the Triangle of Madness.

The foursome make their way to the ring and settle inside. Willow Nightingale’s upbeat entrance tune hits next for a big pop, and out she comes. Queen Aminata is out next, followed by Harley Cameron and finally, Kris Statlander. The second four-woman team make their way to the ring together.

It’s time for our third of four scheduled bouts here on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.