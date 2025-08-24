Updated Lineup For Monday’s WWE RAW In England, Special Start Time (8/25/2025)

WWE Monday Night Raw will air at a special start time this week as the road to Clash In Paris continues.

The 8/25 episode of Raw, emanating from BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England, will air on Netflix at 3/2c Monday afternoon. The show also serves as the official red brand “go-home” edition leading into next Sunday’s premium live event in France.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video update for fans, announcing that Roman Reigns will kick off the show. Pearce also confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will call out Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Previously confirmed matches for this week’s episode include:

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Kofi Kingston vs. Penta

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as the final Raw before Clash In Paris takes shape.