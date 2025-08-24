JoJo Offerman’s Heartfelt Tribute To Bray Wyatt On Second Anniversary Of His Death

Former WWE ring announcer and Total Divas cast member JoJo Offerman took to social media today to honor the memory of her late husband, WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), on the two-year anniversary of his passing.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” Offerman wrote. “Two years without you Windham, without the one person that knew me better than anyone.”

She continued, reflecting on the couple’s children and how Wyatt’s presence is still felt in their lives.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t look at something our kids are doing and wish you could still be here to enjoy it with me. We miss you so much. But we know you’re all around, I can feel it, the kids feel it. I hope we keep making you proud my love. We love you forever.”

Windham Rotunda, best known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend,” tragically passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36 due to a heart-related issue.

Rest in peace to The Eater of Worlds.