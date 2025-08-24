Vince McMahon Celebrates Birthday With Top WWE Stars

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon marked his birthday this past Saturday with a party at Gotham Hall in New York City, drawing a guest list filled with WWE legends, Hall of Famers, and current superstars.

According to PWInsider, the event was attended by a number of high-profile names from the wrestling world, including The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Kane, John Cena, Gerald Brisco, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, and Ron Killings (R-Truth), among others.

The celebration comes as one of McMahon’s first major public appearances since his July 24 car accident in Connecticut, where he was cited for reckless driving after his 2024 Bentley collided with another vehicle. Earlier this week, he was also seen in New York dining with JBL, Prichard, and Brisco.

McMahon stepped down from his roles in WWE and TKO Group Holdings in January 2024, following a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant that included allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.