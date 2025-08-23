Vince McMahon Spotted In New York With JBL, Bruce Prichard And Gerard Briscoe

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been spotted in public for the first time since being involved in a serious car accident last month. McMahon was seen leaving a New York City restaurant alongside John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL), Gerard Briscoe and current WWE executive Bruce Prichard.

The sighting comes as McMahon is dealing with the fallout from his July 24 crash in Connecticut. According to police reports, McMahon’s 2024 Bentley struck the back of a 2023 BMW. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely. McMahon was later released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 26.

Despite his ongoing legal issues, reports suggest that McMahon is preparing to launch his first business venture since resigning from WWE and its parent company, TKO, in January 2024.

McMahon’s departure stemmed from a sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit filed by a former employee. Since then, he has remained largely out of the public eye.

Prichard continues to serve as a top executive in WWE, while JBL recently resurfaced as a commentator during AAA’s Triplemania event. Gerald Brisco, a close confidant of McMahon for decades, was also part of the reunion meal. Check out the footage below: