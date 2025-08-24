WWE Heatwave Results – August 24, 2025

Live from Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, Massachusetts

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Triple Threat No. 1 Contender’s Match

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

The show kicked off with high-stakes action as Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice battled for a future shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

Parker set the tone early, overpowering both opponents with double bodyslams and heavy strikes, even delivering her Silencer to Vice. Jordan fought back with speed, hitting a springboard guillotine leg drop and a corkscrew pescado to the outside, firing up the Massachusetts crowd.

Vice nearly ended it with a Dragon Sleeper, but Jordan broke it up with a frog splash. The three exchanged rapid-fire offense — Parker with a spinebuster, Jordan with her signature stunner, and Vice unleashing Muay Thai knees and hip attacks.

The closing stretch saw Parker nail a Gourdbuster on Jordan into Vice, only for Vice to answer with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Jordan then connected with a Spinning Olympic Slam and went for a 450 Splash, but Vice countered into a choke. With the chaos unfolding, Parker landed The Hypnotic, but Vice rolled her up out of nowhere to score the pinfall victory.

Winner & New No. 1 Contender: Lola Vice

– A recap aired highlighting this past week’s edition of WWE EVOLVE.

– A vignette aired for The Culling.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState

Before the bell, Dion Lennox blindsided Hank Walker to give DarkState the early edge. Walker quickly fought back with heavy strikes and tagged in Tank Ledger, who lit up the challengers with corner clotheslines and a flying shoulder tackle.

Momentum shifted when Saquon Shugars tripped Ledger from the outside, allowing DarkState to isolate him. The champs rallied with stereo suicide dives that fired up the Lowell crowd, but the challengers regained control after Griffin powerslammed Walker for a near fall.

The action broke down into chaos, with Walker landing a huge inside-out lariat to finally tag in Ledger. Tank exploded with a backdrop driver, a flying crossbody, and a Bubba Bomb for two. DarkState regrouped, hitting a double powerbomb on Ledger, but the champs refused to stay down.

Ledger connected with a Swanton Bomb, while Walker leveled everyone at ringside with a flying crossbody. However, with the referee distracted, Griffin crotched Ledger on the ring post. DarkState capitalized, finishing with a devastating Doomsday Device to secure the victory and win the gold.

Winners & New NXT Tag Team Champions: DarkState

– Backstage, AVA scolded Lexis King for his attack on Myles Borne last week. AVA teased suspending him, but Myles insisted on a match instead. Lexis arrogantly claimed he could wrestle “a broomstick.” It was made official: next week on NXT, Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a Blindfold Match.

– It was also announced that WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 will take place on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Triple Threat Match

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Ash By Elegance w/George Iceman vs. Masha Slamovich

(coverage continues… refresh this page for the latest results)