WWE SummerSlam Match Finish Changed, Jelly Roll Earns Backstage Praise

A new report has revealed that the original finish for one of SummerSlam Night One’s most talked-about matches,Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul, was changed late in the week, before the premium live event went on air.

According to Fightful Select, WWE initially planned for Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to pick up the victory in the celebrity tag match, with the musical superstar scoring a feel-good win in his WWE in-ring debut.

However, sometime before the event, the decision was made to pivot, with Logan Paul pinning Jelly Roll to give his team the win.

Despite taking the pinfall, Jelly Roll has reportedly impressed many backstage with his commitment and preparation for the match. Sources note that he “worked hard to get ready,” and several WWE staff and talents were said to be “pleasantly surprised by his performance.”

The positive online reception to Jelly Roll’s involvement only strengthened WWE’s interest in future collaborations.

During the post-SummerSlam press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised the chart-topping musician and confirmed ongoing talks about bringing him back to WWE television. “He’s already talked to me about coming back,” Triple H said. “He’s got payback coming for Drew and Logan.”

Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 airs tonight — click here for everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam Night 2.

While Jelly Roll may have lost the battle, it appears his war with McIntyre and Paul is far from over.

With Jelly Roll’s performance exceeding expectations and drawing strong social media buzz, fans may not have to wait long to see the artist return to the ring. Whether it’s for revenge, redemption, or another high-profile tag match, the music superstar-turned-WWE fan favorite seems poised for more action inside the squared circle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full fallout coverage from SummerSlam and all updates on Jelly Roll’s next steps in WWE.