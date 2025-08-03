Women’s World Title Triple Threat To Open WWE SummerSlam Night 2

Just hours ahead of Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, the company has confirmed which high-stakes championship match will open the final night of the blockbuster two-night event.

WWE has officially announced that the show will begin with Naomi’s first premium live event defense of the Women’s World Championship.

She will put the title on the line in a triple-threat rematch against the two former champions she pinned at Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Naomi shocked the world by walking out of the MITB triple threat with the gold, and tonight, she looks to solidify her place atop the division in the SummerSlam spotlight.

Full Lineup for WWE SummerSlam Night 2 (August 3, 2025)

Here is the full card for what promises to be a monumental second night of SummerSlam:

Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

A WrestleMania rematch and a potential final chapter in Cena’s farewell tour.

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat Match:

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Naomi’s first PLE title defense kicks off the show.

Intercontinental Championship:

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

Can Dom retain against the legendary Phenomenal One?

United States Championship – Steel Cage Match:

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Two Bloodline powerhouses collide in a brutal cage battle.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

A teacher vs. student showdown for women’s midcard gold.

WWE Tag Team Championship – TLC Match:

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom

Six teams, tables, ladders, and chaos guaranteed in one of the most stacked tag matches in WWE history.

Night 1 ended in jaw-dropping fashion as Seth Rollins returned from a “worked injury” to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and defeat CM Punk, just moments after Punk dethroned GUNTHER in a brutal main event.

The ripple effects of that shocking turn are sure to be felt as WWE transitions into Night Two.