John Cena Explains The Real Reason Behind His WWE Retirement

WWE legend John Cena has offered an emotional and revealing explanation for his ongoing farewell tour, stating that stepping away from full-time wrestling is necessary to preserve both his health and his marriage.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Cena reflected on how his perspective has shifted after nearly two decades at the top of WWE.

“For 15 years, the tip of my spear was getting to the next town,” Cena said. “Now, at 48, the greatest gift is waking up. And that is the tip of my spear, and right below that is my bride.”

Cena explained that his decision isn’t just about physical limitations—it’s about honoring what matters most now in his life.

The 16-time World Champion admitted that the demands of a full-time WWE schedule have taken their toll. “My skills are on the regress because I take less risks,” Cena confessed. “I want to be able to move around… I’m hedged on the moves I can do, and I’m also a little bit more worn.”

He noted that his current approach is more cautious, both physically and emotionally, compared to his peak years in WWE.

Cena also offered insight into what it takes to be the face of WWE for so long. “To be full time in this, it’s a difficult juggling act,” he explained. “Just from the way I invest in this… it’s tough to carry people with you. It’s like they need to ride the wave—you can’t run next to me.”

Referencing the intense 2013 schedule that made him WWE’s iron man, Cena was clear: trying to replicate that today would be unsustainable. “A schedule like I was doing in 2013 would destroy me right now,” he said.

Ultimately, Cena’s decision to end his full-time WWE run was about protecting what he values most. “It will ruin me and ruin my relationship. And that’s the tip of my spear,” he emphasized. “So I gotta close the chapter.”

John Cena is currently appearing as part of his WWE farewell tour, with several high-profile matches lined up. His next bout takes place tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam, where he will defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in what could be one of the final marquee matches of his legendary career.

Fans can watch the full interview below.

