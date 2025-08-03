Eddie Guerrero-Style Entrance Set For WWE SummerSlam Sunday

A new backstage report has revealed that WWE is planning a special tribute entrance tonight at SummerSlam Night Two to honor the late WWE Hall of Famer, Eddie Guerrero. The tribute is expected to include iconic elements from Guerrero’s entrances, including a lowrider car, evoking memories of the “Latino Heat” era.

According to Fightful Select, the entrance will be styled in Eddie Guerrero’s signature fashion, though the identity of the Superstar performing the tribute has not been officially confirmed. However, fan speculation is swirling—and all signs point toward one man: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, has long embraced Guerrero’s influence, both in his in-ring style and heel persona. The infamous 2005 “I’m Your Papi” storyline—in which Guerrero claimed to be Dominik’s real father—remains one of the most emotionally charged angles in WWE history. In recent years, Dominik has leaned further into Eddie’s legacy, frequently invoking the “Lie, Cheat, Steal” mantra and even using Guerrero’s signature mannerisms and taunts.

A tribute entrance would be especially fitting as Dominik prepares to defend his title tonight against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, one of WWE’s most decorated competitors. Adding a Guerrero homage to the match would only amplify the drama and emotion surrounding the bout.

If this tribute comes to fruition, it would mark another emotional and nostalgic moment on a night already packed with high-stakes title matches. Guerrero’s legacy continues to loom large over WWE, and tonight’s planned tribute will serve as a heartfelt reminder of his enduring impact on the business and on generations of fans and performers alike.

